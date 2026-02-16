Shabana Azmi shows off glass-balancing moves, humorously claims she did it much before Bobby Deol made it famous. Watch
Shabana Azmi recently shared a dance video, referencing Bobby Deol's viral glass-balancing trend from Animal.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently made fans smile with a spirited video of herself dancing at a party, balancing a glass on her head, and cheekily pointed out that she was doing the quirky move “long before Bobby Deol made it famous.”
Shabana Azmi dances with balancing glass on her head
In the video, Azmi and her close friend Parna Patkar can be seen grooving energetically to a medley of party tunes, beginning with AR Rahman’s iconic Muqabla Muqabla and shifting into Govinda and Karishma Kapoor’s classic Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. Throughout the performance, Shabana handles the glass atop her head with surprising grace, eliciting cheers and delighted reactions from the crowd around her.
Sharing the clip on her social media, Shabana gave a playful nod to the internet sensation involving actor Bobby Deol. In the recent blockbuster Animal, Bobby’s character Abrar Haque performs a bold dance sequence featuring a balancing glass atop his head as he grooves to the Iranian‑inspired tune Jamal Kudu, and the scene has since become a viral trend, with fans and celebrities alike recreating it online.
Shabana shared the video and wrote, “A staple dance that #Parna Patkar started and I have followed -long before Bobby Deol did his dance that went viral.”
Shabana Azmi's latest work
Imaginary Rain is an upcoming drama film directed by celebrity chef‑filmmaker Vikas Khanna, adapted from his own 2023 novel of the same name.
The film features Shabana Azmi in the lead role alongside Prateik Smita Patil. Set against the backdrop of New York City and India, the narrative follows Shabana’s character, a MasterChef in Manhattan, who returns to her roots in India after a personal tragedy, exploring themes of grief, identity and the healing power of food. The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman, and production was completed with much anticipation for its release later in 2026.
“And to direct Shabana Azmi has been one of the biggest privileges of my life. I'm very proud of it. For me to convince her to play this role possibly will be one of the greatest highlights of my life,” said Vikas Khanna in an interview with PTI.
She is also part of the upcoming Bollywood release Awarapan 2, in which she stars alongside Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The film's release has been pushed from its original April 2026 date due to Emraan's accident and is now expected to hit screens in May or June this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.