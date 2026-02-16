Shabana Azmi shows off glass-balancing moves, humorously claims she did it much before Bobby Deol made it famous. Watch

Shabana shared the video and wrote, “A staple dance that #Parna Patkar started and I have followed -long before Bobby Deol did his dance that went viral.”

Sharing the clip on her social media, Shabana gave a playful nod to the internet sensation involving actor Bobby Deol. In the recent blockbuster Animal, Bobby’s character Abrar Haque performs a bold dance sequence featuring a balancing glass atop his head as he grooves to the Iranian‑inspired tune Jamal Kudu, and the scene has since become a viral trend, with fans and celebrities alike recreating it online.

In the video, Azmi and her close friend Parna Patkar can be seen grooving energetically to a medley of party tunes, beginning with AR Rahman’s iconic Muqabla Muqabla and shifting into Govinda and Karishma Kapoor’s classic Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No. 1. Throughout the performance, Shabana handles the glass atop her head with surprising grace, eliciting cheers and delighted reactions from the crowd around her.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently made fans smile with a spirited video of herself dancing at a party, balancing a glass on her head, and cheekily pointed out that she was doing the quirky move “long before Bobby Deol made it famous.”

Shabana Azmi's latest work Imaginary Rain is an upcoming drama film directed by celebrity chef‑filmmaker Vikas Khanna, adapted from his own 2023 novel of the same name.

The film features Shabana Azmi in the lead role alongside Prateik Smita Patil. Set against the backdrop of New York City and India, the narrative follows Shabana’s character, a MasterChef in Manhattan, who returns to her roots in India after a personal tragedy, exploring themes of grief, identity and the healing power of food. The film’s music is composed by A.R. Rahman, and production was completed with much anticipation for its release later in 2026.

“And to direct Shabana Azmi has been one of the biggest privileges of my life. I'm very proud of it. For me to convince her to play this role possibly will be one of the greatest highlights of my life,” said Vikas Khanna in an interview with PTI.

She is also part of the upcoming Bollywood release Awarapan 2, in which she stars alongside Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The film's release has been pushed from its original April 2026 date due to Emraan's accident and is now expected to hit screens in May or June this year.