Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Suhana Khan is pursuing her education in New York.
Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam drop off Suhana at airport in his fancy car

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of the day as he, accompanied by his young son AbRam, was seen dropping off his daughter, Suhana.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his younger son AbRam were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they dropped off his daughter Suhana. While the star and star kids did draw attention, it was his fancy red car which was the clear winner.

Shah Rukh, Suhana and Abram were all seen wearing black masks, however Shah Rukh's face was hardly visible as he also had a cap on. The actor was seen walking with his daughter till the entrance point, and then returning to his car and driving off with AbRam by his side.


Suhana was in Mumbai and was seen partying with childhood friends - Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda on Wednesday. Suhana, Ananya and Navya had also shared pictures, with two of them posting then-and-now pictures as well.


Suhana is pursuing her higher studies in New York.

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has reportedly begun shooting for his next, Pathan. While the actor hasn't spoken about it, his co-star in the film, Deepika confirmed his presence in the film in a recent interview.


In an interview with Femina, while speaking about her upcoming projects, Deepika had said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

Also read: Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics

Shah Rukh had not signed any film for a really long time after the debacle of Zero, his home production. On several occasions he had said that he wanted to spend time with his kids.

Another report in Filmfare had quoted Shah Rukh as saying, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam drop off Suhana at airport in his fancy car

