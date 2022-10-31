Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan imitate each other on Bigg Boss sets in old video, fans marvel at their bond. Watch

They have acted in several films together and if reports are to be believed, they will have cameos in each other’s next films too but fans can still never get enough of the bromance between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In an old video from the sets of Bigg Boss 9, the two stars imitate each other and other Bollywood stars in a fun game of dumb charades. The video, shared on microblogging site Reddit recently, had fans appreciating their on-screen chemistry. Also read: Salman Khan's Pathaan cameo leaked? Fans believe they've found proof

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 with Kajol to promote their film Dilwale. Salman was hosting the show. During their appearance, friends and colleagues, Salman and Shah Rukh played a game of dumb charades where each of them had to mimic a popular Bollywood name and the other had to guess them. The names were given to them through random cards. A video posted on the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip shows part of this fun segment.

The video begins with Salman imitating Anil Kapoor, mimicking his laugh, leading to Shah Rukh guessing the actor’s name. Salman then draws Prabhu Deva’s name and Shah Rukh tells him this person doesn’t talk much before imitating his signature dancing style. An excited Salman yells, “Prabhu Deva!” He then appreciates Shah Rukh for matching the choreographer’s dancing style. Shah Rukh draws Hrithik Roshan’s name next and Salman shows off the actor’s famous Ek Pal Ka Jeena step, and Shah Rukh easily guesses it.

The fun begins when Shah Rukh has to imitate Salman in front of him. The actor imitates his swagger, walking style, and widens his eyes, even employing his mannerism of touching his nose and sniffing. Salman smiles and points to himself as the crowd cheers. Salman has to next imitate Shah Rukh and the actor mimics SRK’s famous arms pose and his signature laugh. Shah Rukh mocks him by making him repeat it a few times before saying, ‘Main hoon na (It’s me)’, in reference to his 2004 film of the same title.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “They seem to have a solid friendship.” Many fans said their chemistry requires them to work together more often. “They actually have good chemistry. Someone cast them together,” commented one fan. When pointed out that they have appeared in several films together, the commenter added, “They should do some comedy movie together like Andaz Apna Apna.”

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan while Salman will star in Tiger 3, the third instalment of his popular Tiger franchise. As per reports both actors will play their respective characters in each others’ films in extended cameos making the two films part of the same cinematic universe.

