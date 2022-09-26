Pathaan's Tiger cameo leaked? Fans believe they've found Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's pic from movie

After the great response that Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Brahmastra got this month, fans are now looking forward to his full-fledged action hero avatar in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Fans are also eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's cameo in the movie. As per reports, Salman will reprise his role as 'Tiger' Avinash Singh Rathore from his Tiger Zinda Hai franchise of movies in Pathaan. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘mind blowing’ cameo in Brahmastra has fans raving)

Now, social media is abuzz with a picture of what fans think is a leaked scene from Pathaan. It shows two men joining hands and fans believe they are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan teaming up for the latter's cameo in the movie. A few even spotted Tiger's popular black and white scarf on the man on the right.

“The most-touted #Tiger x #Pathaan crossover, where-in @BeingSalmanKhan is single handedly holding up his son's hand and that Tiger's Scarf is enough to dominate Pathaan alone,” wrote a Salman Khan fan while not being very kind to Shah Rukh. “#Pathaan × #Tiger will be bonfire,” wrote another fan.

Sankyu has deleted the tweet but i have saved the image.. this is #Pathaan X #Tiger scene .. waiting for 1k RTs now .. please do the needful pic.twitter.com/2cmEl52J00 — We, the people (@Babumoshayi_) September 25, 2022

While Shah Rukh confirmed Salman’s cameo appearance as RAW agent Tiger in Pathaan, he also opened up about working with him. He said during a live chat with fans, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film.”

Shah Rukh Khan said that fans can hope for Pathaan's cameo in Tiger 3 as well. He added, “Now, in Pathaan. I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice."

Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release next year in January. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and will be out in April.

