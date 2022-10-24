Shah Rukh Khan attends Diwali bash with Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif twin in black. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan attended the Diwali party of producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra on Sunday evening. In several videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the venue but the back seat was completely covered with a black drape. Aryan Khan arrived at the bash dressed in a red and grey outfit. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan tweets about India's win against Pakistan, fans want a 'comeback like Virat Kohli' for him too)

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif arrived at the bash twinning in black outfits. Katrina Kaif wore an all-black saree while Vicky opted for black and silver ethnic wear. The couple smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Actor Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the party with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She wore a silver saree and smiled at the paparazzi.

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party together. Sara Ali Khan wore a multi-coloured ethnic outfit while Ananya opted for a red saree with a matching blouse. Ibrahim Ali Khan waved at the paparazzi as he arrived at the venue.

Apart from them, several other celebrities were also seen attending the bash. Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Neha Dhupia with Angad Bedi, and Akansha Ranjan were also spotted at the bash.

Fans will see Shah Rukh on the big screen on January 25, 2023, when his movie Pathan will hit the theatres. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.

Katrina will be seen next in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is slated to release on November 4. She also has the upcoming action thriller Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be part of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has Dharma Productions' next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his pipeline.

