Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, MS Dhoni. See pics

After Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash on Thursday, party pictures of many other celebs have surfaced. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt also joined Shah Rukh as he celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2 with a joint party along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, who shares her birthday with the actor. Photos of Mira Rajput from the party are also out. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn up at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in their best outfits. See pics

Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Mira pose for pics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt ad Shaheen Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday party.

Producer Fauzia Adeel Butt took to Instagram Stories to share inside pictures from the bash. She posed with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt as well as filmmaker Atlee and cricketer MS Dhoni.

Deepika wore a silver sequin minidress for the birthday celebration, while Ranveer was in a black suit. Mira Rajput also attended the bash, and posed with Shah Rukh's longtime manager Pooja Dadlani and their friends in some party pictures. Alia Bhatt and Mira turned up in a black outfits for the party.

Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Atlee at the bash.

Kareena and Karisma gush over Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had shared pictures of herself with actor-sister Karisma Kapoor and BFF Amrita Arora from the birthday party. She wrote along with one of the party pictures on Instagram Stories, "Celebrating cinema... The Badshah (Shah Rukh Khan) himself and my dear Pooja (Pooja Dadlani)." Sharing another photo with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, "And Badshah we are ready for you."

Karisma had shared alongside a series of solo photos of her shimmery black party look on Instagram, "All set to dance the night away." With one of her pictures on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Celebrating our dear friends.”

Kareena Kapoor,Karisma Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose at the party.

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday

Hours before celebrating his birthday with Bollywood friends, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his special day with fans in Mumbai. He shared a video, in which he is seen dancing to his recent hit songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan. Shah Rukh, who is now gearing up for his third release of the year, Dunki, captioned the Instagram post, "Celebrating with all of you is always special... thank you for making my day."

After fans came to wish Shah Rukh outside his Mumbai home Mannat at midnight, the actor had greeted them and later thanked them on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "It's unbelievable that so many of you come and wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning... on the screen and off it."

