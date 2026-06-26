Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 34 years in Bollywood in Mangalore; dances to Chammak Challo, relives DDLJ moments. Watch

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated 34 years in Bollywood with a homecoming of sorts in Mangalore, making the evening nothing short of unforgettable for his fans. The actor brought his trademark energy to the stage, dancing to hits such as Chammak Challo and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, before sending fans into a nostalgic spin with evergreen moments from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Shah Rukh brings DDLJ magic to Mangalore

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King.

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Shah Rukh was in Mangalore, Karnataka on Thursday for an event hosted by a real estate group, but the visit turned into a special milestone for the superstar. The evening coincided with the 34th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, Deewana, Raj Kanwar's 1992 romantic drama.

Shah Rukh was born in New Delhi, but spent the first five years of his life in the port city, from 1965 to 1970, living with his grandfather, Ifthikar Ahmed.

He greeted the audience with a “namaskara” in Kannada and went on to express his gratitude by saying, “Thank you, Mangalore! First of all, when I was coming here, I didn’t know what to expect. But the warmth, love, goodness, and excitement, right from the airport to the drive down here, amidst all you people, felt great.”

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{{^usCountry}} Several videos of Shah Rukh addressing the audience and dancing to some of his biggest hits have surfaced on social media, quickly going viral and grabbing fans' attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos of Shah Rukh addressing the audience and dancing to some of his biggest hits have surfaced on social media, quickly going viral and grabbing fans' attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan turned the event into a celebration of his career, treating the audience to performances on some of his biggest hits. Several videos from the evening show the superstar setting the stage on fire with Jhoome Jo Pathaan and revisiting the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He got the loudest cheers when he danced on Chammak Challo following repeated requests from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan turned the event into a celebration of his career, treating the audience to performances on some of his biggest hits. Several videos from the evening show the superstar setting the stage on fire with Jhoome Jo Pathaan and revisiting the magic of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He got the loudest cheers when he danced on Chammak Challo following repeated requests from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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As videos from the event flooded social media, fans couldn't contain their excitement over seeing Shah Rukh relive some of the most iconic moments of his career.

One fan wrote, “And with his iconic pose, the celebration comes full circle. ❤️👑 Here's to 34 glorious years of Shah Rukh Khan, 34 years of dreams, love, and unforgettable memories”, with another sharing, “This is what timeless looks like.”

Other comments read: “Proof that charisma has its own rhythm”, “Unmatched Aura” and “A king never forgets his roots”.

“Some dialogues become iconic. Some become a way of life. That’s the impact of Shah Rukh Khan. Forever timeless,” one wrote. Another social media user gushed, “An aura that can't be copied. A legacy that can't be matched.”

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Shah Rukh’s next project

On the film front, Shah Rukh is currently working on his much-awaited action film, King. The film holds special significance, as it will mark the theatrical debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, following her acting debut in The Archies.

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The film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The film has already created a buzz among fans, especially after Shah Rukh and Deepika were recently spotted in Cape Town, reportedly shooting portions of the movie.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed Khan in the blockbuster Pathaan and is co-written by the acclaimed Sujoy Ghosh. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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