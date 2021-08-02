Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India's Kabir Khan in message for women's hockey team: 'Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov'

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the Indian women's hockey team's historic win against Australia at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. On Monday morning, coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted a picture with the Indian team after it had advanced to the semi finals of the Tokyo Olympics. "Sorry family , I coming again later," he wrote in the tweet.

Retweeting the picture, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," referring to his role in the Bollywood film Chak De! India.

Reacting to Shah Rukh's tweet, Sjoerd said, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach."

Shah Rukh tweeted his reaction after several Twitter users, including Randeep Hooda, compared the real-life visuals from the Olympics with the climax of Chak De! India. The actor shared a picture of the Indian team celebrating their victory and wrote, "What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020."

Fans tweeted pictures and videos comparing scenes from the final moments of the film, showing Australian team members in dejection while Indian players celebrated their victory.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming project Pathan. Although Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce the project, Shah Rukh has been spotted making his way to the YRF studio in Mumbai to shoot the film. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and marks Shah Rukh's comeback to acting after 2018's Zero.