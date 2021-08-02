Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India's Kabir Khan in message for women's hockey team: 'Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov'
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan channels Chak De India's Kabir Khan in message for women's hockey team: 'Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov'

Shah Rukh Khan shared his reaction to the Indian women's hockey team's victory against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. The actor channeled his character Kabir Khan from Chak De India in the tweet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Indian women's team beating Australia at Olympics.

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the Indian women's hockey team's historic win against Australia at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. On Monday morning, coach Sjoerd Marijne tweeted a picture with the Indian team after it had advanced to the semi finals of the Tokyo Olympics. "Sorry family , I coming again later," he wrote in the tweet.

Retweeting the picture, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan," referring to his role in the Bollywood film Chak De! India.

Reacting to Shah Rukh's tweet, Sjoerd said, "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach."

Shah Rukh tweeted his reaction after several Twitter users, including Randeep Hooda, compared the real-life visuals from the Olympics with the climax of Chak De! India. The actor shared a picture of the Indian team celebrating their victory and wrote, "What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020."

Fans tweeted pictures and videos comparing scenes from the final moments of the film, showing Australian team members in dejection while Indian players celebrated their victory.

Also read: PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo: Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone congratulate her

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been busy with his upcoming project Pathan. Although Yash Raj Films has yet to officially announce the project, Shah Rukh has been spotted making his way to the YRF studio in Mumbai to shoot the film. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and marks Shah Rukh's comeback to acting after 2018's Zero.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan india women's hockey team india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics chak de india

Related Stories

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's old picture from his school days reminds Richa Chadha of her 'first love'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
bollywood

Why Shah Rukh Khan decided against scolding Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: 'Agar inke baap...'

UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:35 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP