Shah Rukh Khan clicks pics with acid attack survivors in Kolkata, fans call him 'king of hearts'

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Kolkata for his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match and even met a few acid attack survivors working with his Meer Foundation. Pictures from the meet up were shares online by his fan pages. Shah Rukh Khan with acid attack survivors.

The photos show Shah Rukh posing with each and every woman. He sat down for a chat with them and even clicked a group photo. He was seen in a grey shirt unbuttoned at the top and a pair of acid-washed blue denim pants.

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which works towards women empowerment. Recently, the foundation helped Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh's family.

Meer Foundation’s statement read, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently topped Time magazine’s poll for its annual TIME100 list, bagging more reader votes than football ace Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the American publication, the Pathaan star got over four per cent of the 1.2 million votes cast. In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people.

Khan, 57, is currently riding high on the success of Pathaan, which became a runaway blockbuster at the global box office after it released in January. The movie, a mega comeback vehicle for the superstar after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years, has earned over ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

