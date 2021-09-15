Shah Rukh Khan eats only tandoori chicken, Salman Khan eats every dish, reveals Farah Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a finicky eater whereas Salman Khan loves food and eats everything, director-choreographer Farah Khan revealed to actor Anil Kapoor on the food show Star vs Food, which is currently airing its second season. Anil's sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor and producer-actor Arbaaz Khan will also be a part of the show.

In the episode, Anil Kapoor asked Farah Khan, "How would you describe Salman Khan with food?" Replying to him, Farah said, "He is the only star I know, woh sab kuch khata hai (he eats everything). I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, woh sirf apna tandoori chicken khata hai (he eats only his tandoori chicken)."

She continued, "Na woh chawal khata hai, na roti, bread toh main dekha hi nahin (He neither eats rice, nor chapati and I haven't seen him eat bread). Lekin Salman, despite having the physique, I have seen him have chawal (rice), biryani, choley (chickpeas dish)... sab khata hai (he eats everything)."

In the show, Farah also said that she has 'zero expectations' from Anil as she has never seen him cook in 'all these 30 years' that she has known him. Maheep also said that in the 26 years that she has been part of the Kapoor family, Anil 'never entered the kitchen...ever'.

Anil will collaborate with Mumbai restaurant Silly’s executive chef Ganesh. He will prepare lamb curry-rice, gnocchi pasta and some burgers for Farah, Arbaaz and Maheep in the upcoming episode.

Star vs Food is a cooking show in which celebrities prepare dishes with the help of a chef. In the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar among others, have been part featured as guests.

Meanwhile, Anil was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor.

Anil will be next seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, he will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.