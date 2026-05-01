‘Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up on years-long falling out with actor

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again opened up about his strained relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, years after the two stopped collaborating professionally. The singer, whose voice became closely associated with Shah Rukh’s on-screen persona through the 1990s and early 2000s, said their falling out stemmed from “ego” and “self-respect,” while also admitting that the lack of an apology from the superstar deeply hurt him. (Also read: Pregnant Deepika joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot in Cape Town; leaked pics have fans in awe: A renaissance painting )

‘Couldn’t even say sorry’

Abhijeet Bhattacharya reflects on falling out with Shah Rukh Khan over ego and apologies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking on a podcast to Nidhi Vasandani, “Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect are the reasons for the rift. Shah Rukh is younger than me, yet when Farah Khan’s husband abused him so much, Shah Rukh still hugged him. Aamir Khan even named a dog after Shah Rukh, and the two of them still became friends.”

The singer shared that what troubled him most was the lack of acknowledgement after what he considered a mistake. “What hurt me was that you couldn’t even say sorry once. You are such a big person, yet no apology,” he said, adding that the experience left a lasting emotional impact on him.

The singer also clarified that distancing himself from Shah Rukh’s projects was not driven by arrogance but by personal disappointment. He explained that at one point, he had stopped singing for other actors because he strongly associated his voice with Shah Rukh on screen and felt emotionally invested in that collaboration.

Abhijeet says he felt ignored

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling moments from the past, Abhijeet said he often felt sidelined despite being present around the actor. He added that a small gesture from Shah Rukh could have helped resolve the tension between them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling moments from the past, Abhijeet said he often felt sidelined despite being present around the actor. He added that a small gesture from Shah Rukh could have helped resolve the tension between them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Responding to claims that people use Shah Rukh Khan’s name for publicity, the singer said he had no reason to seek attention through the superstar’s name, adding that it was his voice that had contributed to many memorable songs associated with Shah Rukh’s screen image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to claims that people use Shah Rukh Khan’s name for publicity, the singer said he had no reason to seek attention through the superstar’s name, adding that it was his voice that had contributed to many memorable songs associated with Shah Rukh’s screen image. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the bitterness surrounding their fallout, Abhijeet did not completely rule out the possibility of reconciliation. He said that if they were ever to patch things up, he still believed he could provide the kind of voice that best suited Shah Rukh’s on-screen persona. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the bitterness surrounding their fallout, Abhijeet did not completely rule out the possibility of reconciliation. He said that if they were ever to patch things up, he still believed he could provide the kind of voice that best suited Shah Rukh’s on-screen persona. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last year, during an interaction with ANI, the singer had also spoken about their current equation, stating that they no longer share any real relationship beyond occasional greetings at public events.

About Abhijeet and Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration

For years, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was considered one of the most recognisable playback voices for Shah Rukh Khan, lending his voice to several popular tracks, including songs from films like Baadshah and Main Hoon Na.

However, their professional association reportedly ended after Billu. Over the years, Abhijeet has repeatedly maintained that the fallout was linked to a lack of proper recognition and credit, particularly during the making of Main Hoon Na, which he said hurt his self-respect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON