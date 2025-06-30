Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘Hindustan hamare baap ka hai'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has come down hard on singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, using an old video clip from one of Diljit's concerts to slam him amid all the hate that he is getting for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. Also read: Naseeruddin Shah defends Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘They were awaiting…' Abhijeet Bhattacharya fired on Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 controversy.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Diljit

During his Dil-Luminati Tour, last year Diljit recited late lyricist Rahat Indori's poem, Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai, at one of his concerts. And Abhijeet used the video to slam Diljit. He called out Diljit for his “kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" remark through a post on Instagram.

He shared a video including Diljit’s clip from the concert and a video from his previous interview. In the video montage, Abhijeet is heard saying, “Hindustan hamare baap ka hain…Hindustan hamare baap ke baap ke baap ke purvajo ka hain (India belongs to our fathers and our forefathers)".

The video ended with a picture of Abhijeet holding the Indian flag with Sare Jahan Se Achha playing in the backdrop. “Hindustan Hamare BAAP ka hai (India belongs to our fathers),” the singer shared while posting the video.

Amid Bajrang Dal protests demanding that Diljit’s Indore concert in December be cancelled, the singer dedicated his concert to Urdu poet Rahat Indori.

In response to the protests, the singer invoked his ghazal Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Hindustan isn’t anyone’s property) at his Dil-Luminati tour concert. The ghazal goes: “Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai. Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai. sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/ kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (If they oppose, let them, it’s not life at stake. This is just smoke, not the sky at stake. This land has seen sacrifices from everyone/ Hindustan is not anyone’s property)”.

Diljit slammed for Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh is at the centre of a heated controversy due to the inclusion of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa. Despite the backlash, the film made its overseas debut on June 27, although it won't be hitting theatres in India.

The trailer release of Diljit's film sparked outrage, with some demanding a ban on Diljit and his future projects in India. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for a ban on Diljit and all his upcoming projects. The stir comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.