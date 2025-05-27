Abhijeet Bhattacharya isn't bothered by Chunari Chunari remake as it wasn't a great song: 'Jaldi gaao, bhaago studio se'

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, much to the disappointment of fans, has said that his hit song Chunari Chunari "was not a great song, never". Speaking with Hindustan Times, Abhijeet categorised it as a "jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se (sing fast and run away from the studio)" song. He also added that he never considered the track as one of his "great songs". (Also Read | Sushmita Sen reacts to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari on TV, Charu Asopa Sen shares video. Watch) Chunari Chunari, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, was originally picturised on Salman Khan.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya not an admirer of Chunari Chunari

The singer said, "For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those ‘jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se (sing fast and run away from the studio)’ song. I never count it among my great songs. This was one of those where the makers just wanted the lyrics to become a hit somehow. For the past 25 years I have heard it being played at functions, parties, and would always think, ‘What is it about the song, there was nothing that I remember from the time I sang it’. But I do realise it has become iconic for fans.”

About Chunari Chunari, its remake

Composed by Anu Malik, the song is from the 1999 film Biwi No 1. It was originally picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. Recently, a remake of the song for the upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, surfaced.

Does Chunari Chunari remake bother Abhijeet?

In the same interview, when asked if the remake version of the song bothers him, he said, “Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheez se (I don't get bothered by such trivial things). I don’t get involved much. In the market, copies are sold more than the original. Only great people know the value of the original. Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon (I don't get involved in petty matters).”

About Abhijeet's songs

Abhijeet has sung many hit songs for films, including Baadshah, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Rakshak, Darr, Josh, Dhadkan, Raaz, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Khoobsurat, Na Tum Jano Na Hum, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Tum Bin, and Jodi No 1.