Shah Rukh Khan fanboy Zohran Mamdan could not name these songs of the superstar. Can you?

Earlier this month, Zohran Mamdani let the world know that he is a certified Bollywood fan when he ended his victory event to the tune of Dhoom Machale. However, in a recent interview with Zeteo, the mayor-elect was put through a Bollywood quiz to gauge his level of love for Bollywood, and he surely didn't disappoint! Zohran Mamdani was able to name one Shah Rukh Khan song. Can you guess which one?

Can Zohran guess the Bollywood song?

During the chat, Zohran was asked to recognise the Bollywood song from the music that was on for a few seconds. “It is called guess the Bollywood song,” said the host. "Fox News would never do this to me,” he said.⁠ The host replied, “Fox News don't know what Bollywood is.”⁠

The first song was Chaiyya Chaiyaa from Shah Rukh Khan's 1998 film Dil Se…, which Zohran recognised within the first few seconds. The second one was from another Shah Rukh film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, titled Its the Time to Disco. Zohran failed to name it and said, "Should have had ‘call a friend’!

The third song, "Bole Chudiyan" from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also made Zohran scratch his head. He could not name it. “I feel like Shah Rukh is moving in the song!” he added, eyes closed. “He has just come on top of the steps and gone like this (arms stretched wide pose)!” The host said that he is simply buying time and does not know the name of the song.

Zohran is the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, best known for films like Monsoon Wedding and Salaam Bombay! Zohran scripted history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City. He is also the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century. Zohran, a Democratic socialist, won the mayoral election on the basis of a progressive agenda, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.