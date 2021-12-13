Shah Rukh Khan gets a special mention in Rajinikanth's note thanking well-wishers for birthday greetings

It seems Shah Rukh Khan personally wished Rajinikanth on his birthday on Sunday. The actor, who turned 71 on December 12, took to Twitter and shared a note thanking everyone who wished him on his birthday.

In his note, the actor named several politicians and film stars for sending him birthday wishes. Among the stars, he listed Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Hassan, Ilayaraja and Bharatiraja, and conveyed his ‘heartiest gratitude’ for the wishes. He also thanked fans for all that they've done on his birthday.

While Shah Rukh did not dedicate a social media post for Rajinikanth, it seems like he reached out to him over the phone and conveyed his best wishes. Shah Rukh has always spoken highly about Rajinikanth. He also dedicated the song Lungi Dance, from the film Chennai Express to the actor.

As reported by India Today, Shah Rukh Khan had shared Rajinikanth's reaction to the song during Chennai Express music launch. “He (Rajinikanth) called me three days back and he saw the video on YouTube. He said it's very good, very naughty, very sweet. He said, 'It's really nice that you have done this song'. I'm very happy that Rajini sir is happy with the song and the family is happy,” he said at the time.

Shah Rukh has been away from social media since late September. His last post on Twitter was on September 23, a few days before his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. Although Aryan was released on October 31, the actor has chosen to stay away from the limelight.

The Pathan actor has not made a public appearance either, since his sole appearance at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, in October, when he went to meet his son Aryan in jail. The actor is expected to resume shoot on his upcoming projects soon.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth celebrated his birthday with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya and his grandsons. The house was decked up with balloons. Photos circulating on fan accounts show the actor cutting two cakes, with his family singing the birthday song for him.