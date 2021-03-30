Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic as US Navy officer sings Swades song Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera: 'How lovely'
Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic as US Navy officer sings Swades song Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera: 'How lovely'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was reminded of the great time he had while working on Swades, after he came across a video of US Navy officers singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan remembered the good time he had while working on Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades, after he came across a video online. The video, shared by India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, showed US Navy officers singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera.

Sharing the video, Sandhu wrote, "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO's dinner last night!" Responding to him, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible."

"Compliments to @usnavyband for their soulful rendition. And credit to @iamsrk @arrahman @RonnieScrewvala for the beautiful song & movie," Sandhu replied. Producer Ronnie Screwvala wrote, "Great rendition of the theme song from Swades by the US Navy -@AshGowariker @iamsrk @WeAreSwades Thanks Ambassador for sharing."

Swades was released in 2004 and also starred Gayatri Joshi. It starred Shah Rukh as a cynical NASA scientist who returns to India. But his duty towards his country and love for his people doesn't let him go back. While the film did not perform exceedingly well at the box office, Shah Rukh delivered one of the most critically acclaimed performances of his career.

Shah Rukh is now preparing for his comeback film Pathan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This will be his first film since his 2018 flop, Zero. Shah Rukh took a long break after the movie and has still not officially announced Pathan. He was reportedly set to play spaceman Rakesh Sharma in a biopic but the project appears to have hit a roadblock.

