Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Sanjay Gupta, director criticises Bollywood's silence as 'nothing short of shameful'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Monday received support from filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who criticised the 'astute silence of the film industry' over the arrest of the actor’s son, Aryan Khan. Taking to Twitter, Sanjay called it 'nothing short of shameful'. Aryan, Shah Rukh's oldest son, was arrested in connection with a drugs case earlier this month.

Extending support to Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Gupta wrote, "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL."

He also tweeted, “Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga…Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge (Today it is his son, tomorrow it could be yours or mine. Will you keep quiet like a coward even then) ???”

Earlier too, Sanjay had tweeted, "Suspicious arrest, no drugs found on him, no traces in his blood and yet he spends 18 days in jail. Don’t people responsible for this have kids of their own? How do you do this to someone else’s child?"

Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an alleged drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison. A special court refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs. Aryan's advocates have filed an appeal in the high court, challenging the lower court's order.

Since Aryan's arrest, many celebrities have come forward to support Shah Rukh on social media including Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, Rahul Dholakia, Hansal Mehta, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Vivek Vaswani, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sussanne Khan among others.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet Aryan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. His visit marked Shah Rukh's first public appearance since Aryan was arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).