Amid Aryan Khan’s case, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans stand outside Mannat with placard: ‘Everything will be alright soon’

Fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, on Sunday with a message of support. His son, Aryan Khan, is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on drug-related charges.

Pictures shared online showed fans holding a large banner featuring Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, their children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. “Dear Shah Rukh Khan, we hope, we pray, we believe… Everything will be alright soon. This, too, shall pass,” it read.

On October 3, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship. While he was not found to be in possession of any drugs, he has been accused of drug trafficking, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Aryan has been in judicial custody since October 8. His lawyers moved the Bombay High Court last week and his bail plea will be heard on October 26.

Shah Rukh visited the Arthur Road jail to meet Aryan on Thursday, a day after the 23-year-old’s bail application was rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. Soon after, an NCB team landed at Mannat as a part of the investigation. “It was not a raid,” a senior official of the agency told PTI, without offering further details.

Shah Rukh’s visit to the Arthur Road jail was his first public appearance since Aryan’s arrest. The actor met his son for 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official told PTI, adding that there was glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation, he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh or Gauri have not yet commented on the case. However, many of their colleagues from Bollywood, including Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dholakia, Pooja Bedi, Hansal Mehta and others, came out in their support.

(With inputs from PTI)