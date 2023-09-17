Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat, blows kisses and strikes his signature pose. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan treated fans with a surprise appearance outside his bungalow, Mannat in Mumbai on Sunday. His appearance happened right after India's Asia Cup victory and fans claim that the actor extended his support to team India in a blue t-shirt. While it's not known if his appearance was a part of the Aisa Cup victory or a result of Jawan's success, several visuals have surfaced online to prove he was indeed in a good mood. Also read: Jawan grosses ₹797 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan meets fans

Shah Rukh Khan spotted in Mannat.

Going by the videos and photos shared by fans on social media, the actor stood on the balcony of his house in a blue t-shirt with black pants and black sunglasses. He greeted fans with folded hands and blew kisses. He smiled, flashed the thumbs-up sign, waved at them and even struck a salaam.

The cherry on top was him striking his signature pose as he spread his arms in full style. Several fans were seen busy capturing the moment on their devices. The actor also seemed to be thanking his fans for visiting him as seen in a few videos.

Jawan success

Shah Rukh's latest outing Jawan is currently ruling domestic and international box offices. Directed by Atlee, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone are also a part of the film with their special cameo appearances. Besides them, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan play supporting roles.

Jawan has so far crossed the ₹750 crore gross mark worldwide. It is now inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark globally as Gauri Khan updated that the film has earned ₹797.50 crore gross at the international box office. In India, the film has remained strong even on its second weekend and has collected ₹439 crore till its 10th day since release.

Following the success of Jawan, Atlee recently discussed about the possibility of a Jawan sequel. He told Pinkvilla, "Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

