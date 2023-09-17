Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film remains unstoppable on second weekend, earns 439 cr in India

Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's film will be touching the ₹450 crore mark at the domestic box office this week. By Saturday, the 10th day since its release, the film is expected to mint around ₹439 crore in India, as per sacnilk. Keeping an increased footfall during the Saturday and Sunday, the film is now looking forward to a new milestone. Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film grosses ₹700 crore worldwide Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan's latest outing is likely to hit ₹ 500 crore mark in India soon.

Jawan box office collection so far

As per the latest numbers, Jawan has seemingly made a business of ₹31 crore on its second Saturday. This marks an impressive growth from Thursday's business, which was only ₹21 crore. While Jawan stands at ₹439 crore in India so far, it has surpassed the ₹700 crore gross mark globally on day nine.

Everything about Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in multiple roles, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides them, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak and Aaliyah Qureishi starred as the six girls of Shah Rukh's team. Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Yogi Babu and Eijaz Khan were seen in supporting roles. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone appeared in cameo roles in the film.

Shah Rukh on Jawan success

Talking about the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh and the film team held a press conference to celebrate the occasion. At the event, Shah Rukh said, “Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. Jawan has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film.”

"A lot of people didn't return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years," added the actor.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh unveiled the extended version of the Jawan track Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. The song is an almost spoiler for the viewers however, it did gain a lot of love from fans. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, "All work and no joy makes handsome a dull boy. Let Daddy show u how it’s done... disco jazz blues saare bhool jaa... desi beat pe bas jhool jaa...#NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Extended Version Out Now.”

