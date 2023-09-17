Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film unbeatable as it adds 51.64 cr, grosses 750 crore worldwide

Jawan, which released in theatres on September 7, has remained unbeatable at the domestic as well as global box office. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Sunday, the film has crossed the ₹750 crore gross mark worldwide. It is now inching closer to the ₹800 crore mark globally. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection Day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film remains unstoppable on second weekend, earns ₹439 cr in India) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Atlee's Jawan.

Jawan box office collection globally

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Manobala wrote, "Jawan WW Box Office hits its ₹750 cr after witnessing growth on Day 10 Saturday. Next stop would be ₹800 cr club. ||#Jawan|#ShahRukhKhan|#Nayanthara|#Atlee|| Day 1 - ₹ 125.05 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 109.24 cr, Day 3 - ₹ 140.17 cr Day 4 - ₹ 156.80 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 52.39 cr. Day 6 - ₹ 38.21 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 34.06 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 28.79 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 26.35 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 51.64 cr, Total - ₹ 762.70 cr."

Jawan box office collection in India

As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹90 crore gross on day one of its release, ₹64 crore gross on day two, ₹93.5 crore gross on day three, ₹96.3 crore gross on day four, ₹40 crore gross on day five, ₹31.2 crore gross on day six, ₹28 crore gross on day seven, ₹25.9 crore gross on day eight and ₹23 crore gross on day nine. The total earnings of the film so far stands at ₹491.9 crore gross. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan minted ₹31.50 crore nett in India on day ten (second Saturday), as per early estimates.

What Shah Rukh Khan said about Jawan's success

A few days ago, a press conference was held in Mumbai after the success of Jawan. At the event, Shah Rukh said as quoted by news agency ANI, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

More about Jawan

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover round out the cast. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

