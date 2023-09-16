Shah Rukh Khan recalls Atlee's reaction when he thought he did 'a cool shot' in Jawan: 'This is mass and not class'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has opened up about working with director Atlee in Jawan. As per Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh recalled how every time he thought he did 'a cool shot', Atlee would say ‘this is mass and not class'. Shah Rukh spoke about the film during an event held at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studios in Mumbai. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film enters ₹400 crore club in India) Shah Rukh Khan opened up about shooting for Atlee's Jawan.(AP)

Shah Rukh on Atlee and Jawan

As quoted by Pinkvilla, the actor referred to Atlee as “he is mass and I am class”. Shah Rukh said, “Every time I thought I have done a cool shot, Atlee sir would be like, ‘No, this is mass and not class'. Whatever I’ve done in the film is because of the love of the team. I get shy, actors get shy to do things, and we feel awkward. I just wanted to make him happy and please him. It is the duty of every actor, whatever film you do, you have to make your director happy because, through his eyes, everybody is going to perceive you and see you. I’m happy I could make him (Atlee) happy.”

Shah Rukh on working for over three decades

Shah Rukh also said that he is satisfied to work in the film industry for 32 years. As quoted by news agency ANI, Shah Rukh said, “I have always been a fan of cinema from the south. Even when I didn’t understand the language at times, I used to watch it. And for me to come here and create this cinema for the whole of the country, is more than happiness, it is the greatest satisfaction for me to work for 32 years in the Indian film industry.” The event was also attended by Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and Atlee among many others.

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, the film released in theatres on September 7. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in cameo appearances. The music in the film is by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics. So far, Jawan has minted ₹410.88 crore as per Sacnilk.com. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

