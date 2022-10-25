Inside pics: Shah Rukh Khan has a reunion with Kirron Kher at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Anupam Kher and wife Kirron Kher have shared some candid inside pictures from Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash on Monday. They not just bonded with the bachchans, but also other guests including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. Karan Johar also attended party. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan welcome guests at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirron took to Instagram to share a picture with Shah Rukh Khan from their reunion and wrote, “Last night with my dear friend Shah Rukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali,” along with a heart emoticon. They are seen giving each other a hug at Amitabh's house. While Kirron is in a red kurta-salwar, Shah Rukh is in a black and white outfit.

Kirron Kher shared a pic with Shah Rukh Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kirron has played Shah Rukh's mom in 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. It was their last film together. They also worked together in Devdas, Main Hoon Na and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Kirron also shared a picture with host Amitabh Bachchan as they posed in front of the famous painting at his house. It was followed by a picture of her posing with Abhishek Bachchan and her son Sikandar Kher. Abhishek and Sikandar are close friends. She captioned the pics, “Diwali with the Bachchans.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kher and Sikandar also shared a picture each with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh is seen striking a candid pose in his selfie with Sikandar which went with the caption, “Just one more with the GOAT ! #Diwali.” Anupam wrote along with his picture with the veteran actor, “Thank you Amitji, JayaJi, Abhishek and Aishwarya for a wonderful Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always. Shubh Deepawali.” Sikandar also shared a picture with Abhishek and wrote, “To love light and friends!”

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher will now be seen together in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. The film is the story of four friends who plan to climb Mt Everest. But as one of them dies, the rest three friends including Amitabh, Anupam and Boman Irani go on to summit the peak. The film also stars Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta. It will release in theatres on November 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON