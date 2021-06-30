Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Shah Rukh Khan has a similar quality to Sushmita Sen', says her daughter Renee
bollywood

'Shah Rukh Khan has a similar quality to Sushmita Sen', says her daughter Renee

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan. She said that he has 'a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Sushmita Sen, Shah Rukh Khan, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.

Renee Sen, the daughter of actor Sushmita Sen, has expressed her love for actor Shah Rukh Khan and heaped praises on him. She said that he makes a person 'feel really important', adding that though he has 'a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite'. She also said that her mother Sushmita has a 'similar quality'.

Speaking to a leading daily, Renee Sen said, "I don’t really idolise people because of their movies but for who they really are in real life. I love Shah Rukh Khan sir. He makes you feel really important. It is like there is no one in the room except you. He has a very strong aura yet he's so kind and polite. I am not being biased, but I feel my mum also has a similar quality. The best part is he hasn’t changed that quality."

Renee also spoke about actor Priyanka Chopra and said, "Apart from him, I admire and love Priyanka Chopra ma'am. She is so independent and strong. I really admire how she is globally dominating and yet so warm. I think I am very lucky to have met these people".

Renee is the elder daughter of Sushmita Sen. Earlier in June, she had spoken about how their relationship changed as they are in the same field.

Renee had told a leading daily about Sushmita, "My mom is really relaxed. She values discipline but we--Alisah and I--have our own space. She gives us that. She doesn’t pressurise us in any way. She is really motivating. I am so happy I can talk to her. Our relationship has changed now that we are in the same field."

Earlier this year, the 20-year-old made her acting debut with a short film, Suttabaazi, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. It was directed by Kabeer Khurana. In the movie, Renee played a rebellious teenager who gets stuck at home with her conservative parents during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Renee had opened up about the reaction of her family to the film. She had said that while Sushmita was emotional, Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl was very happy for her. Sushmita had adopted Renee in 2000 and her sister Alisah in 2010.

