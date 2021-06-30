Aniruddh Dave reveals Satish Kaushik helped him 'a lot' when he was battling Covid-19

Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who was discharged from the hospital after battling Covid-19 for over a month, has revealed that actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik helped him a lot during the period. Aniruddh also said that Satish made him change his caller tune to a Mr India song from a Mera Naam Joker song.

Aniruddh Dave was treated for 55 days in a Bhopal hospital after contracting Covid-19. He was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after testing positive for the coronavirus on April 23. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 while shooting for a web series.

Speaking to a leading daily, Aniruddh said, "Satishji helped a lot. He spoke to the doctors and a lot of people for me...my caller tune was Kal khel mein hum ho na ho (from Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker). Satishji said that I should change it to the Mr India one." As per the report, Aniruddh's current caller tune is Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai from Mr India.

Reacting to it, Satish Kaushik said, "I am delighted that (Aniruddh) Dave is alright now. I did just what I had to. But more than me, it was my friend Dilip Survyavanshi from Bhopal who helped."

After getting released from the hospital, Aniruddh told Hindustan Times that when his lung function capacity was at 85%, the hospital staff asked his wife Shubhi Ahuja to visit him since he was critical.

Aniruddh had said, “She didn’t understand what to do. I didn’t know at that time, but I couldn’t recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I didn’t know agar aankh bandh karunga toh khulegi ke nahin (I didn’t know if I would wake up if I closed my eyes). For 45 days, meri saans meri nahin thi (my breath wasn't my own), I was on oxygen support. When I recovered a bit, I would tell friends that I want to breathe on my own."

Aniruddh has featured in serials like Lockdown Ki Love Story as well as Patiala Babes. Besides television, he has also starred in films like Teree Sang and Shorgul. Aniruddh will feature next in Bell Bottom, the espionage thriller, along with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta.