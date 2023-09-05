Ahead of Jawan, counting down Shah Rukh Khan's top 10 highest grossers: Pathaan, Chennai Express and more

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest movie stars in the world today. He has been a bankable actor for three decades now, and as his success continues, he's set many box office records, including one of the biggest Indian films ever, Pathaan. The 2023 action film collected more than ₹543 crore at the domestic box office, and was also the highest-grossing film for Shah Rukh with over ₹1050 crore. Also read: Jawan co-star Nayanthara is 19 years younger than Shah Rukh Khan; a look at age gap between him and his female co-stars

Shah Rukh's box office record explained

Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which featured him along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The romantic film was directed by Yash Chopra.

His other movies with ₹100 crore plus nett India collections include Chennai Express ( ₹227.13 crore), Happy New Year ( ₹199.95 crore), Raees ( ₹164.63 crore), Dilwale ( ₹148.42 crore), Jab Tak Hai Jaan ( ₹120.87 crore), Ra. One ( ₹116.2 crore) and Don 2: The Chase Continues ( ₹108.51 crore).

Shah Rukh's Jawan will be released on September 7. Days before the film, which is expected to have a great opening, finally comes out, a Sacnilk.com report compiled a list of 10 of Shah Rukh's highest-grossing movies at the box office.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan.

Shah Rukh's only ₹ 1000 crore film

Ever since proving himself as a charismatic antagonist in Baazigar (1993) and Darr (1993), Shah Rukh Khan has gone from one success to another, whether it's working with Yash Chopra and Karan Johar on the biggest romantic movies in Bollywood or becoming the face of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, almost every movie Shah Rukh has done has had a guaranteed audience.

Shah Rukh had the biggest success of his career in 2023 with Pathaan, his comeback in a leading role after 2018's Zero. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Pathaan, which was released on January 25 earned ₹543.09 crore in India in all languages, and grosseed an impressive ₹1050.05 crore worldwide.

Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh's ₹ 100 films

Shah Rukh has only ever had one movie that has grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide, but his films, such as Chennai Express, have made over ₹400 crore gross worldwide. Chennai Express, which was released in 2014, collected ₹227.13 crore nett in India in all languages, and grossed ₹422 crore worldwide, reported Sacnilk.

After Chennai Express, Shah Rukh's third-highest grossing film was Happy New Year. It was released in October 2014 and collected ₹199.95 crore nett in India, grossing ₹397 crore worldwide. Raees (2017) did a business of ₹164.63 crore nett and grossed ₹285 crore nett, while Dilwale (2015) made ₹148.42 crore nett and grossed ₹388 crore worldwide.

Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

Shah Rukh's top 10 roundup

Shah Rukh's sixth highest grossing film was Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012) making ₹235.7 crore gross worldwide. His seventh and eighth highest grossing films were both released in 2011 – Ra.One ( ₹206.73 crore gross) and Don 2: The Chase Continues ( ₹210.35 crore gross).

Meanwhile, Zero, which was released in 2018, is Shah Rukh's ninth highest grossing film, earning ₹96.61 crore nett in India and grossing ₹178 crore worldwide. Rounding up his top 10 films is Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The 2008 film had collected ₹85.49 crore nett in India, and grossed ₹151.6 crore worldwide.

