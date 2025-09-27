Shah Rukh Khan holds 4-year-old Treesha Thosar gently as they pose together for pics following their National Award win

The 71st National Film Awards honoured Shah Rukh Khan as well as 4-year-old Treesha Thosar for their roles in Jawan and Naal 2, respectively. Now, a video has emerged on social media platforms featuring Shah Rukh and Treesha. Shah Rukh Khan posed with Treesha Thosar at the event held in Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with Treesha Thosar, aged 4

In the video, young Treesha Thosar is seen smiling as Shah Rukh stood behind her. He gently held Treesha and leaned towards her while posing. Both of them smiled as they got clicked. For the event, Treesha looked adorable in a golden saree as she arrived on the stage to receive her award.

Fans love their video

The video was shared with the caption, "The magic of cinema unites all ages, Shah Rukh Khan with the young and talented Treesha Vivek Thosar at the National Awards." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "He is King for a reason." A comment read, "Bro, I was just waiting for this one. Treesha's way of walking to collect her award speaks a lot about her confidence. Just wanted SRK to pose with her, and it happens." A person wrote, "He is so gentle with the toddler."

About Treesha, Shah Rukh's National Award win

Treesha recently won the prestigious National Award under Best Child Artist for her performance in the Marathi film Naal 2. When the young actor went to get her awards, Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji were seen smiling and clapping. Speaking to ANI, she had said, "I felt great after receiving the award. The President congratulated me. I prepared for this in a single day."

Shah Rukh won his career's first best actor award for Jawan alongside Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail, which was named the best feature film. Jawan, which minted over ₹1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller from South filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh's next film

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in Siddharth Anand's King. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.