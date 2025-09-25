Kamal Haasan hails 4-year-old Treesha Thosar on National Award win, which broke his own record: ‘My loudest applause…’

The National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji were awarded in the Best Actor category. But if there was someone who stole the show at the ceremony, it would be Marathi child actor Treesha Thosar (4)- who went on stage in a white saree and collected her award with a cute smile. Her presence drew the loudest cheer from the audience. Kamal Haasan congratulated Marathi child actor Treesha Thosar.

Actor Kamal Haasan also agreed, as he took to his X account to give a shoutout to the child actor for her incredible achievement. (Also read: Meet the actor who got cheers as loud as Shah Rukh Khan at National Awards ceremony. Hint: It's not Rani Mukerji)

Kamal Haasan congratulates Treesha Thosar

Kamal took to his X account and wrote, “Dear Ms. Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house.”

For the unversed, Kamal was 6 years old when he was awarded the Rashtrapati Award (President's gold medal) for his performance in Kalathur Kannamma (1960).

Meanwhile, the X account of Raaj Kamal Films International released a video where Kamal was seen talking to the child actor via a video call. He told Treesha to keep in touch and continue with the good work, while she thanked the actor for the wishes. “From One Child Prodigy to another @ikamalhaasan Sir himself has congratulated #TreeshaThosar for winning her first National award. What a moment for Indian cinema. #KamalHaasan Sir won his first #NationalAward at 6, now Treesha Thosar at 4! Congratulations, Treesha—you are already inspiring the nation!” read the caption.

Treesha Thosar won the Best Child Artist award for her role as Chimi (Revati) in the film Naal 2. Treesha won the award in the category along with Sukriti Bandireddi for Gandhi Thatha Chettu, Kabir Khandare for Gypsy, and Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav for Naal 2.