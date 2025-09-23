Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan share a sweet hug at National Film Awards as Rani Mukerji looks on; fans call moment ‘iconic’

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Malayalam star Mohanlal bumped into each other at the National Film Awards in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. They shared a sweet moment that did not go unnoticed by fans who are now calling it ‘iconic’ on social media. Take a look. Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji greeted each other at the National Film Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal at National Awards

Numerous pictures of the trio greeting each other began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) after the ceremony on Tuesday. One picture shows Shah Rukh and Mohanlal greeting each other as Rani looked on with a smile on her face. Another shows Shah Rukh and Mohanlal hugging. One fan also posted a picture of the two stars holding each other close while having a conversation.

Fans seemed thrilled to see Shah Rukh, Mohanlal and Rani together. One fan wrote, “When Legends Cross Paths. The National Award ceremony turned even more iconic when three powerhouses of Indian cinema — Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal and Rani Mukerji— came together in one frame.” Another called it an ‘iconic frame’. One fan wrote, “Legendary meet-up of the king's from their respective industries. All time Favorites.”

Mohanlal, Shah Rukh, Rani conferred with awards

At the National Film Awards, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s film Jawan. Rani won the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema since his debut in 1980. While working mostly in Malayalam, Mohanlal has also acted in other South Indian languages and Hindi.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for all the actors, not just from fans but also from celebrities in the film industry and their families. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail.