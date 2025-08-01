Vikrant Massey says it's a privilege to share National Film Award with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘20 y/o boy's dream come true’

Actor Vikrant Massey won a Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards announced on Friday evening. The actor shares it with Shah Rukh Khan, who got his first National Award in 33 years for Atlee’s film Jawan. Vikrant, who won it for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film 12th Fail, called it a privilege. (Also Read: 71st National Film Awards full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan wins first-ever Best Actor, Rani Mukerji is Best Actress) Vikrant Massey won a National Film Award for his 2023 film 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey on winning National Film Award

After the awards were announced, Vikrant thanked the jury members and others for conferring him with the award in a statement, “I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition.”

He also thanked filmmaker Vidhu, calling the award a 20-year-old boy’s dream come true, writing, “I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love.”

Vikrant also called it a privilege to be sharing his first National Award with Shah Rukh, “It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan.” He ended the note with, “Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day.”

About 12th Fail

12th Fail is a 2023 biographical drama film directed, produced and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is based on the 2019 non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Sharma, alongside Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.