Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at National Awards, fans melt: ‘Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge SRK babu?’

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 08:07 pm IST

Fans celebrated Shah Rukh Khan's gentlemanly gesture at the 71st National Film Awards where he assisted Rani Mukerji as they both won their first National Award

At the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi, a heartwarming moment captured the attention of fans everywhere: Shah Rukh Khan gently held the pallu of Rani Mukerji’s saree as she found her seat after the duo were awarded Best Actor and Best Actress in a leading role, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan's tender moment with Rani Mukerji at the 71st National Film Awards delighted fans.

Shah Rukh holds Rani's pallu

It was a landmark night for both stars. After more than three decades in cinema, Shah Rukh Khan won his first-ever National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji received her first National Award too, Best Actress for her powerfully moving role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

At the ceremony, Shah Rukh's sweet gesture to help Rani caught everyone's attention, and the video soon surfaced on social media. Rani was seen wearing a beautiful brown sari, while Shah Rukh looked dashing in a black suit, adorned with a silver brooch and sunglasses.

Fans gush

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the small gesture. "No one can be a better gentleman than SRK. Every time," wrote a fan. “Pure gentleman,” another one chimed in. “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and KANK nostalgia,” remarked another social media user. “The king for a reason,” a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Ek hi toh dil hai, kitna bar jeetoge SRK babu (There’s only one heart, how many times will you win it, SRK?)

Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail, was also honoured with the Best Actor trophy at the same ceremony. Mohanlal was awarded the Dadasahab Phalke award for his contribution to cinema.

SRK and Rani's collaborations

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared one of Bollywood’s most cherished on-screen pairings, delivering memorable performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Veer Zara. Their chemistry has spanned genres, from romance to drama, and continues to be celebrated by fans across generations.

