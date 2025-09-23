'This silver is gold': Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win with heartfelt post

Proud children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan took to Instagram to shower love on their father, Shah Rukh Khan, after he received the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi for his powerhouse performance in Jawan. This marks the superstar’s first-ever National Award, a moment of joy not just for him, but for his entire family. After winning the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's family celebrated on social media.

Suhana, Aryan congratulate their papa, shower him with love

Sharing an image of Shah Rukh wearing the National Award medal, Suhana and Aryan penned an emotional note: “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold… but this Silver is Gold. Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations papa, we love you.”

Several stars reacted to Suhana and Aryan's heartfelt post for their father. Mother Gauri wrote, “Wow !!!!! Love u all”. Ananya Panday commented red heart emojis. Shalini Passi commented, “Congratulations!! Such a proud moment.” Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “The best!!!!!!”. Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Saher Bhamba, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Panday reacted with red heart emojis and applause emojis.

Gauri Khan, his wife and a renowned interior designer, also joined the celebration online. Posting the same photo, she wrote:“What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hard work and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award.”

Shah Rukh's accolades over the years

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has amassed numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards, many in the Best Actor category, for iconic performances in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Devdas, My Name Is Khan, Swades, and Chak De! India. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, as well as international distinctions like the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Légion d'honneur from the French government.