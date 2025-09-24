Meet the actor who got cheers as loud as Shah Rukh Khan at National Awards ceremony. Hint: It's not Rani Mukerji

The National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji were awarded in the Best Actor category. This year, National Awards were given for the films released in 2023. At the ceremony, there was one child actor whose arrival on stage to collect her award drew cheers as loud as ones for Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, in New Delhi, Tuesday.(PTI)

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan holds Rani Mukerji's pallu at National Awards, fans melt: 'Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge SRK babu?')

Treesha Toshar wins National Award

At the ceremony, Treesha looked adorable in a white saree as she went on stage when her name was announced. She folded her hands to pay her respects to President Droupadi Murmu, who handed her the National Award. The little actor looked ahead and smiled at the camera. Her cute reaction drew loud cheers from the audience. Even Shah Rukh and Rani, seated in the front row, smiled and cheered on as Treesha received her award.

How fans reacted

The video of Treesha receiving the National Award went viral on social media, with many reacting to the adorable moment in the comments. One wrote, “She looks so cute in the white sari! Kudos to the parents!” Another said, “After Mohanlal and SRK, she is the third person who gets such loud applause by the crowd!” Someone said, “How cute! May she achieve more success in life!”

Treesha Thosar on stage to collect her award.

Treesha was also overjoyed at the award. “I still don’t fully understand what I have achieved, but I do know this much—that through this award, the name of my Maharashtra state and my entire family has been elevated. And as my mother said, in the past 70 years of National Awards, I am the youngest child artist ever to receive this honor,” read the caption on Treesha's Instagram account, where she shared the special moment.

Treesha won the award in the category along with Sukriti Bandireddi for Gandhi Thatha Chettu, Kabir Khandare for Gypsy, and Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav for Naal 2.