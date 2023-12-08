Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan nominated for best international film at ASTRA Awards 2024; Twitter reacts: ‘Making India proud’

The Hollywood Creative Alliance have announced their Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards (ASTRA Awards) nominations for 2024 and Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan received a nomination. The action film, which was released on September 7, has been nominated in the Best International Feature category. Also read: Jawan creates history, becomes the first Hindi film to gross ₹1100 cr worldwide

Jawan gets nominated

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Creative Alliance dropped all of its ASTRA Awards 2024 nominations, collected from across the world. Jawan joins Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killer of the Flower Moon, John Wick, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse, and several other box office hits on the list.

Jawan got nominated in the best feature category at ASTRA Awards 2024 from India, along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

Reacting to the news, an X user wrote, “Haters are going to hate, but @Atlee_dir's VICTORY makes the entire INDIA proud! His latest film Jawan with @iamsrk stands out tall as the only Indian film among the nominees for Best International Feature Film in the Hollywood Creative Alliance Awards.” Another tweeted, “JAWAN making India proud.”

Other nominees

Barbie and Oppenheimer led the list of nominees for ASTRA Awards 2024. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie got 15 nods, while Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer received 14 nominations. Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which made history as the top-grossing concert film of all time, is vying for Best Documentary Feature.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, based on American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, received seven nominations, including best actor and best director for Bradley and best actress for Carey Mulligan.

More about the awards

The Hollywood Creative Alliance is a film critic organisation based in Los Angeles, US. It was founded in 2016 as the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society and renamed in 2019 to Hollywood Critics Association. In 2023, the organisation changed its name a second time, and rebranded its awards as The ASTRA Awards. The awards' winners will be revealed on February 26, 2024 in Los Angeles.

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles alongside Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak were also part of Jawan.

The Atlee directorial was produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan did extremely well at the box office and broke several records. It is the third fastest ₹100 crore Hindi film of all time. Jawan was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

