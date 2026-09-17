Shah Rukh Khan joins Ranveer Singh as he performs aarti at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was a grand affair, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. From Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, several stars offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. In a photo from the celebration that has now surfaced online, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen performing aarti with Nita.

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Nita Ambani offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. While several Bollywood celebrities posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi, Shah Rukh made a quiet entry and skipped the paparazzi. However, photos of the superstar from the celebration have now surfaced online. In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen standing beside Nita Ambani as Ranveer Singh performs aarti at the Ganpati celebration.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While Shah Rukh kept it casual in a shimmery white shirt and black trousers, Ranveer was dressed in a traditional ensemble comprising a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket. The picture prompted reactions online. One comment read, "Damn Ranveer's post-Dhurandhar glowup is INSANEEEEE." Another commented, "Srk looks very good. Ranveer is love." Another fan wrote, "Their combined net worth enough to make me feel poor in 1 billion diff ways." Another fan wrote, "Shah Rukh mogged Ranveer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Shah Rukh kept it casual in a shimmery white shirt and black trousers, Ranveer was dressed in a traditional ensemble comprising a white kurta-pyjama and a Nehru jacket. The picture prompted reactions online. One comment read, "Damn Ranveer's post-Dhurandhar glowup is INSANEEEEE." Another commented, "Srk looks very good. Ranveer is love." Another fan wrote, "Their combined net worth enough to make me feel poor in 1 billion diff ways." Another fan wrote, "Shah Rukh mogged Ranveer." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

While Ranveer arrived solo as Deepika is pregnant with their second child, Shah Rukh attended the event with his family. Gauri Khan was also clicked by the paparazzi at the event. Apart from them, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Madhuri Dixit-Dr Shriram Nene and several others also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration held at Antilia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, Shah Rukh praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. During an AMA session, when a fan asked King Khan if he had watched Dhurandhar, the superstar replied, "Loved both parts...fantastic by the whole team."

About Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh's upcoming movies

Shah Rukh is awaiting the release of King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. SRK recently revealed that the action sequences in the movie were physically tiring and shared that he even suffered injuries on set.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is riding high on the success of his recent release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He will next be seen in Pralay. Helmed by Jai Mehta, the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. The film is currently in production and is expected to release in 2027.