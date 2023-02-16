Shah Rukh Khan looks intense in pic from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot; fans are happy to see him without Pathaan cargos

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared a new picture of Shah Rukh Khan from a special photoshoot. It shows the actor look well groomed with gelled hair, sitting comfortably on a colourful striped couch while looking straight into the camera. It's not clear if the unseen picture is old or from a recent photoshoot. Also read: Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video out: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan was 'coaxed' into showing his abs after being fed pizza

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo simply captioned it, “The Best.” He also added a red heart emoji to his caption. Shah Rukh looks dapper in a black turtle neck, blue denims and black shoes. A pink chandelier and a peach lamp can also be seen in the background.

Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan commented on the picture, “Fab (fabulous) photography.” A fan wrote in reference to the actor's look in Pathaan, “Finally SRK sir ko without cargo dekh liya (finally saw Shah Rukh Khan without cargos).” Another wrote, “The very best!” One more fan commented, “Badshah sinhasan par baith chuka hai (the emperor has sat on his throne).” Many also called him “King of Bollywood”.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, along with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It has crossed ₹900 crore at the box office worldwide, and is now heading to gross ₹1000 crore worldwide.

Shah Rukh sports six pack abs and shoulder length hair in Pathaan. The action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim, (John Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Atlee's Jawan. The film will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, , Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It is set to hit the theatres on June 2 and features Shah Rukh in a bruised and bandaged avatar.

Shah Rukh's third film of the year 2023 would be Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and would reportedly release in December.

