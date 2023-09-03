Shah Rukh Khan reacts to person who asked if Jawan advance booking numbers are real

Actor Shah Rukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday and replied to several questions from fans. He wrote, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let's chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.” Also read: Jawan sells over 2 lakh tickets in nearly 3 days during advance booking in India, earns ₹7.85 crore so far

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan booking

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7.

Someone asked the actor, “#Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real (how much of the Jawan advance booking numbers are real or fake) ? #AskSRK” “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar (don't talk rubbish). Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life,” said Shah Rukh in reply. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan sold over 4 lakh tickets earning over ₹12.17 crore (gross) in Hindi (2D) and 11.3k tickets worth over ₹78.58 lakh in Hindi (IMAX).

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan advance booking.

Shah Rukh to fan asking for free ticket

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also shared several details about Jawan in his replies. One of the users tweeted to the actor, “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama (useless) bf.” The actor answered, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge (only my love is free)! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u.”

Shah Rukh also replied to many fans from several corners of India who showed him tickets of their advance booking. Talking about working with Nayanthara, he said, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work.”

Wrapping up the session, Shah Rukh said, “Now time to go and take a bath!! Ha ha. Been just happy conversing with you all. Thank u for the love for #Jawan see you all in the theaters….Bas 4 Dun aur (four more days to go). Book your tickets as and when u get time. Love u all.”

Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh, it also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo appearance). Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover are also a part of the film with their key roles. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

