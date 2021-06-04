Shah Rukh Khan once revealed Suhana would cry when people surrounded his car

Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his daughter, Suhana Khan, would cry when people surrounded his car. The actor was talking about his parenting approach towards his children when he revealed this anecdote.

Shah Rukh, who has been married to Gauri Khan, has three children - two sons Aryan and AbRam and a daughter named Suhana. He had said that his approach to his three children has been the same. The only difference he felt was that AbRam stepped out with him more often as compared to Suhana and Aryan.

Shah Rukh reasoned that it was because Aryan and Suhana were shyer as compared to AbRam in their growing-up years. Speaking with The New Indian Express in 2015, the actor had said, "When my other two kids tell me 'Papa you are too sweet to him,' I say 'How do you know I wasn't sweet to you? When you were this age, I was like this with you too.' I am not a strict father. The only difference is that AbRam comes out more often with me because my other two kids were both shy."

Shah Rukh added, "My son (Aryan) had car sickness so only once in a while would he come to my shooting. They get scared when people surround my car, and my daughter would start crying. Also, it was not so convenient those days -- there were no good vanity vans and the studios were bad -- so we would avoid."

AbRam has accompanied Shah Rukh on several occasions in the past few years. He was spotted attending IPL matches with his father, often goofing around with him in the stands and field, and has been seen greeting fans outside the actor's Mumbai home Mannat on Eid.

However, AbRam now maintains a distance from the paparazzi. The star kid has often been seen hiding his face from the cameras and not engaging with the photographers clicking his pictures.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s friends click the best pictures of her. Here is proof

Meanwhile, Suhana has a massive fan following on social media. The 21-year-old has 1.8 million followers on Instagram and several fan accounts dedicated to her. She is currently in New York, pursuing her higher studies.