Shah Rukh Khan pens warm letter for Pathaan crew member, jokes about his love for drinks

Shah Rukh Khan has impressed his fans after sending a handwritten note to a crew member from his upcoming film Pathaan. The letter was addressed to Abhishek Anil Tiwari, an assistant director on the film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will be Shah Rukh's first film in over four years. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting for next project, fans are convinced he is working on Atlee's Lion

The letter was originally shared by a member of the film industry, and re-shared by Abhishek on Instagram Stories. While sharing the letter, the AD wrote that he is 'speechless' after Shah Rukh's gesture. Shah Rukh's handwriting could be seen on the paper, which also had actor Al Pacino's name printed in bold.

The letter read, “To Abhishek, Thank you for making Pathaan. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots." Shah Rukh signed off the letter by writing 'Love,' and adding his signature.

Pathaan's Assistant Director Abhishek Anil Tiwari shares Shah Rukh Khan's letter to him on Instagram.

The letter is being shared across social media since then, with fans praising Shah Rukh for his gesture. A fan commented, "@iamsrk is pure love," while another wrote, "Bilkul doctor wali hand writing hai....jo sirf doctor hi smjh skta hai.... Ye sirf king khan hi smjh skte hai... (his handwriting is like those of doctors, that only doctors can understand. Only King Khan can understand this handwriting)."

Shah Rukh and Deepika were recently in Spain for a schedule of Pathaan. Some pictures of them from the sets also went viral, which showed Shah Rukh's impressive physical transformation. The actor himself also shared his chiseled look for the film later, writing, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga (Even if Shah Rukh stops, how will you stop Pathaan? I'll build apps and abs both)."

Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It will mark Shah Rukh's first film since Zero, which released in December 2018.

