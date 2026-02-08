Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rinku Singh’s crossover picture sends fans into a frenzy: ‘Star power overload’

Shah Rukh is seen in the middle, and is seen wearing a black T-shirt and a black beanie, with light stubble and a relaxed expression. Meanwhile, Ranveer is dressed in a dark outfit, and is sporting a trimmed beard and moustache. He is seen wearing dark sunglasses and is smiling broadly for the picture. In the image, Rinku is seen in a light grey T-shirt.

The picture of the trio surfaced on social media on Sunday and was quickly picked up and widely shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors. In the warmly-lit close selfie, Rinku, Shah Rukh and Ranveer are seen sitting closely together, leaning in with their arms around each other in a friendly pose.

An unexpected crossover set social media abuzz after a cheerful picture of cricketer Rinku Singh posing alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh surfaced online. The rare frame quickly grabbed eyeballs and sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

Social media users were thrilled to see the happy frame, with many flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Several fans gushed over the rare crossover, calling it a “power-packed” moment.

“This is so cute,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Star power overload! Rinku with SRK & Ranveer.”

“Power, charisma, chaos Rinku Singh casually standing between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh like “yeah, I belong here”,” one noted, with one wondering, “How did this crossover happen”.

“Two kings of Bollywood and one king of the last 5 balls! The aura in this frame is illegal,” one comment read. Another social media user shared, “What an incredible picture.” “KING with rocket rinku & dhurandhar,” one posted.

Shah Rukh and Ranveer’s next projects Shah Rukh will next be seen in Sidharth Anand's King. It will also star Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Last month, Shah Rukh announced the release date of the much-awaited film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bollywood superstar shared that the action-packed entertainer will be hitting the theatres on December 24 this year.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be back on the big screen with the sequel of his mega successful film Dhurandhar. The sequel, which is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. The part two will hit the theatres on March 19, with all the actors reprising their roles. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic.