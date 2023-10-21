Shah Rukh Khan reached ad set half hour before Amitabh Bachchan, reveals R Balki: ‘It was like one old school reunion’

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reunited together to star in a commercial for a popular masala brand. In a new interview with Radio Nasha, director R Balki revealed that Shah Rukh reached the sets before Big B on the day of shoot. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan reunite for masala ad, invoke paparazzi's obsession with Alia Bhatt. Watch)

What Balki said

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the new masala ad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to Radio Nasha in a new interview, R Balki said, "They met on the day of the shoot. It was so simple, and Shah Rukh was saying, ‘Just make sure that I am there 10 minutes before Amit ji. You hold him up wherever you can. I have to reach 10 minutes before Amit ji, whatever happens.’”

The director, who has earlier worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum, Paa and Shamitabh, revealed that Shah Rukh was ready to come as early as 7:30 am if that worked better for Amitabh. Balki further added, “I said, ‘Shah Rukh, let’s start at 2. He said, ‘Fantastic. So, I’ll be there at 1:50.’ Shah Rukh was there half an hour before Amit ji. He was ready before Amit ji came in. He was out there, and they were cracking jokes, happy, and each one was directing the other. So it was like one old school reunion. They get along famously together. So it was just like the most fun day I’ve had in an ad shoot. We shot for 12 hours.”

About the ad

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the commercial, Shah Rukh and Amitabh play themselves. They're seen exiting their respective vanity fans as they attempt to head back home after shoot. They're interrupted by the paparazzi waiting outside, who hound them and prevent them from enjoying the biryani waiting for them at home. They scream “Alia” and point in one direction. As the paparazzi run there thinking there's Alia Bhatt, the two superstars take advantage and run towards their cars.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh have worked together in three films - Aditya Chopra's 2000 romantic film Mohabbatein, Karan Johar's 2002 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Karan's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON