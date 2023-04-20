Shah Rukh recalls buying first home in Mumbai while Gauri was expecting Aryan: ‘It was beyond our means’

Shah Rukh Khan recently talked about how Gauri Khan turned into an interior designer for the family when they had a financial crunch. He talked about the time when the couple bought their first house in Mumbai, before buying their bungalow Mannat, which was beyond their budget so they had decided to spend money on things as and when needed. This was when Gauri Khan was pregnant with their first child Aryan Khan. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan talked about AbRam Khan's weird accent at 3

When Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bought their first home in Mumbai before Aryan Khan's arrival in 1997.

Gauri Khan recently launched her coffee table book My Life In Design. Shah Rukh penned words for her in the foreword section of the book. Pages from the foreword have surfaced on Twitter as Shah Rukh recalled the time when he went to buy a sofa for the house and found it too expensive. This is how Gauri's interest in designing kickstarted as she bought the raw materials, made a sketch and instructed carpenters to make it as per her idea.

Shah Rukh wrote, “It all started when we bought our first home in Mumbai, Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space, because we were expecting Aaryan. So, the choice was made, that we would try and buy stuff for the house as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer so the job was taken over by Gauri.”

“We once We once went to buy a sofa, but since it was too expensive, we just bought the leather for the sofa on one of my travels and waited for some carpenter to build what Gauri had designed in a notebook. This went on for some years, and as things started looking up for us, we went on to buy a bigger home, Mannat. The story was the same, that we had spent all our money on the property and had none left for the interiors. So again, by default, Gauri became our interior designer,” he further added.

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991 after almost six years of courtship. They had their first son, Aryan Khan in 1997. Later their daughter Suhana Khan was born in 2000, while their youngest, son AbRam Khan, was born in 2013, via surrogacy.

