Shah Rukh Khan recalls watching football World Cup with mom on small TV: 'Now the same excitement with my kids'

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the many Bollywood celebrities who watched the FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar on Sunday. He was promoting his film Pathaan on the sidelines of the event and called the final match Argentina and France ‘the best World Cup final ever'. He also recalled how he used to see the world cup with his mom, late Lateef Fatima Khan, just like he watched the recent match with his kids. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the best compliment received from his kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam

Taking to Twitter after Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy, Shah Rukh wrote, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank and #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work and dreams!!”

Not just Shah Rukh, his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone was also in Qatar and unveiled the World Cup trophy in stadium with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Before the final match, Shah Rukh sat with former footballer Wayne Rooney for a chat about the game and Pathaan. The two also did his iconic signature pose together, about which Shah Rukh joked that it was inspired from Wayne Rooney himself. During the chat, Wayne also asked the actor about his character in Pathaan. He replied, “Pathaan is the guy you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution. For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy."

On Saturday, Shah Rukh had conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter during which a fan asked him about whom he is supporting in the FIFA World Cup. The actor had replied, ""Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also."

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill and is cast opposite Deepika. The film has John Abraham in the role of the antagonist and it is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The first song from the film, Besharam Rang is already a hit among the audience.

