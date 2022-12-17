Shah Rukh Khan reveals the best compliment received from his kids Suhana, Aryan and AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and hosted an ‘Ask me anything’ session with his fans. He told them, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons.” Replying to many questions, he touch upon several topics, ranging from his health to his family and kids. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan ‘patriotic’ amid boycott calls

In one of the tweets, a fan asked Shah Rukh, “Biggest compliment you have ever gotten from your kids?” The actor revealed, ”Papa you are the kindest man we know." He also said to another fan that his ‘babies’ mean the world to the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter.

Shah Rukh is married to Gauri Khan. The couple has three kids--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film, Pathaan.

The actor also said that he shared the news of Pathaan, to his family first. “It’s like a film with friends so I told my family first,” he replied to yet another fan who asked, “Who was the first person you shared the news of doing #PATHAAN and what’s it about?”

However, to everyone's surprised, Shah Rukh's kids are exited about some other film currently, other than Pathaan. “Right now we r all excited for Avataar…#Pathan in Jan,” also revealed the actor. He also called himself the naughtiest kid of the family. He shared, “I think it’s me,” when asked about it in a tweet which read, “Srk who's naughtiest kid in family.”

He wrapped up the session and informed fans, “Now my team calling me to work. Will talk with you all some other day. Those who missed out please don’t feel bad….abhi picture baaki hai. Thanks for the love & ur time. See u soon in a theatre now…#Pathaan.”

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback to films and is his first full-length film since the failure of his 2018 film, Zero. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan will also be marking their debut in Bollywood soon.

Suhana will be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, releasing next year on Netflix. Aryan Khan will be going behind the camera for his first film, written by him.

