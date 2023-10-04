Shah Rukh Khan recites ‘main kaun hoon’ monologue at Jawan special event. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan attended a special Jawan press conference on Tuesday evening. At the event, he left the audience spellbound by reciting his famous lines from the film. A video of the same moment was captured and shared on X by his fan club. (Also read: Jawan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film mints ₹6.80 cr on 4th Monday, takes total to nearly ₹612 cr)

Shah Rukh says Jawan dialogue

Shah Rukh Khan at the special Jawan event in Mumbai.

At the Jawan special event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shah Rukh went on to recite the lines 'Main kaun hun' from the film. The video, which is now going viral on X, sees Shah Rukh on stage addressing his audience with the dialogue, "Main Kaun hoon, kaun nahi, pata nahi. Maa ko kiya wada hoon, ya adhura ek irada hoon, main achha hoon, bura hu, sahi bol raha hoo naa...punya hoon ya paap hoon, ye khud se puchna…Kyuki main bhi... (smiles)!” (I do not know who I am! I am the promise I made to my mother, or an incomplete desire, I am good, I am bad.. am I saying it correctly? I am virtue or sin.. ask yourself first... because I too am...)

As Shah Rukh left the last bit of his dialogue with a cheeky smile, the audience cheered him on enthusiastically. The star looked handsome in a grey tee paired with a black jacked and faded black trousers.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan has been doing exceedingly well at the domestic and international box office almost a month after its release. Despite new releases, Jawan has been going steady at the box office. So far the film has minted ₹ 612 crore at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film minted ₹1068.58 crore by the weekend.

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Shah Rukh plays the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad in the film. Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also play pivotal parts in the film. Earlier, the cast and crew of the film had held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film. Sharing his excitement, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints."

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which is set for a December 22 release.

