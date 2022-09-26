Shah Rukh Khan reveals team was staring, made him feel shy during shirtless photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan set the internet on fire with his shirtless photo revealing his abs. While fans still cannot get over it, the actor recently revealed his team’s reaction to it. After Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and stylist Anaita Shroff shared the same pictures of the actor on their Instagram account, here’s what the Pathaan actor said. Also read: Pathaan's Tiger cameo leaked? Fans believe they've found proof

Posting the picture, Pooja wrote, “People will Stare.. making it worth their while with." To this. Shah Rukh revealed that it was Pooja and Anaita who couldn’t help but stare at him during the shoot. “Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this…..@poojadadlani02@anaitashroffadajania@tarun.vishwa@arunindulkar@raajluv@prashantsixpack@preetisheel,” commented Shah Rukh and tagged his whole team. Anaita replied with a heart and fire emoticon adding, “And stare we did!"

Shah Rukh Khan had shared the picture on social media with a caption: ‘Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota… (how would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.’

Several celebrities and fans shared their reaction to the picture. Joining them Gauri also commented, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!” “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful),” added bride-to-be Richa Chadha.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in theatres on January 25 2023.

