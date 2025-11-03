'Papa ki to sunni padegi because he is Shah Rukh Khan': SRK reveals how he handles career advice to kids Aryan, Suhana

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, the superstar held his annual meet and greet with fans at a special event in Mumbai to celebrate ‘SRK Day’. At the meet and greet, the superstar cut a cake, clicked pictures, but more importantly, answered many questions posted by his fans. One of the topics involved advice to his kids, Aryan and Suhana, both of whom are now in the entertainment industry. Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

SRK on advice to Suhana and Aryan

Suhana made her acting debut in 2024 with The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of stories from the Archies’ comics. Aryan debuted as a writer-director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a Netflix series, earlier this year. During the meet and greet, a fan asked one piece of advice he gave Aryan, to which Shah Rukh responded, “I don’t tell them much, because I think there is not much need to tell anything to creative people. I have been working in films for 35 years, so I know I come with a big baggage. ‘Arre yaar, papa ki to sunni padegi kyunki who Shah Rukh Khan hain’ (Will have to listen to papa because he is Shah Rukh Khan). I don’t want them to have that baggage.”

‘They do it themselves’

The superstar added, “With Suhana in acting, and Aryan in writing and direction, they do it themselves. And when they need, they ask me how something is looking. And I tell them a point of view. Sometimes it’s good and sometimes bad. But I tell them tum wohi karo jo tumhe karna hai (You do what you want to do).”

Shah Rukh Khan's King

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema history, was last seen on the big screen in 2023 when he had three successful releases – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is currently filming an action thriller titled King. The title reveal teaser of the Siddharth Anand film was unveiled on Sunday. The film marks Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Suhana. It will release in 2026.