Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her friend record fun video in their classroom, watch

In a new video shared by a fan account, Suhana Khan was seen lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's Peaches with a friend. The duo was seen seated in an empty classroom.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021
A new video of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has surfaced online. In the video, the 21-year-old was seen jamming and lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's hit track Peaches with a friend.

Sitting in what seems to be an empty classroom, Suhana and her friend are seen taking turns to sing a line from the song. Suhana is seen wearing a mustard coloured top underneath an all-black ensemble. She left her hair loose for the video.

Suhana is currently in New York City, where she's a student at the Tisch School of the Arts. She returned to the US earlier this year, after spending a major part of 2020 with her family in Mumbai owing to the coronavirus pandemic. She was also seen accompanying her father, Shah Rukh and brother, Aryan Khan to the UAE to support Shah Rukh's team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2020.

She turned a year older on May 22 and celebrated the occasion with her friends. She seemed to have had three separate parties to celebrate her special day. She was seen at a get-together with her friends on the eve of her birthday, followed by another the next day, as well as a yacht party. Numerous photos from the parties surfaced online, giving a glimpse at her birthday bashes. Suhana, too, shared a picture from one of her parties on Instagram and marked her birthday.

Suhana, like her father, intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the past, Shah Rukh had said, "Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

