Shah Rukh Khan’s fan kisses his hand after spotting him at Mumbai airport. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was all smiles when he was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. The actor who has avoided shutterbugs lately, surprised everyone with his appearance. He exchanged smiles and pleasantries with fans and photographers who lined up there after spotting him. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan says he had no role in getting Indian Navy veterans freed by Qatar) Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night

Fan kisses his hand

Shah Rukh shook hands with a few fans and one of them, who happened to be a photographer, went ahead and kissed his hand to show his love. Despite his posse reacting to the gesture, the actor maintained a smile throughout, looking happy to be interacting with fans. Shah Rukh looked dapper, dressed in a black t-shirt, matching jacket and cargo pants, and his hair back in a ponytail.

Shah Rukh busts rumours

Recently, there were rumours that the actor played a role in freeing eight army veterans detained on espionage claims from Qatar. Given that he recently visited the country, there were rumours that he played a role. He had met the Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. He attended the AFC final as the special guest of honour.

His manager Pooja Dadlani issued a statement from the actor that read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khan's participation in this matter.”

His recent films

Shah Rukh had a good 2023 with the releases of his ‘comeback’ films Pathaan and Jawan. The film shattered box office records and were received well. His most recent release Dunki, which released at the end of the year, received mixed reviews. But the film did decent business at the box office.

