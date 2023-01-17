Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan gets advance booking date in India. Check details here

The advance booking for the upcoming film Pathaan will be opened by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on January 20. This will come five days ahead of the film's theatrical release. Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on January 25. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan watches Pathaan with Suhana weeks after minister's 'he should watch it with his daughter' demand)

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and Gautam Rode among others. Salman will also make a special appearance in Pathaan. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rohan also added, "YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises."

Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe also includes Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai as well as Hrithik Roshan's War. The third film in the Tiger franchise is set to arrive in December this year.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared details about the 'run time' of Pathaan. He tweeted, "#Xclusiv... PATHAAN RUN TIME... #Pathaan certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 2 Jan 2023. Duration: 146.16 min:sec [2 hours, 26 min, 16 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: [Wednesday] 25 Jan 2023."

Earlier, talking about his experience working with Shah Rukh Pathaan, Siddharth had said, "Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience."

In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Siddharth also said, "I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of."

